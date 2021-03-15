Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 612,277 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612,277 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

