Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,090 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

OMCL stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.