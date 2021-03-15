Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,930 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 155,796 shares during the period.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

EPRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

