Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 19,307 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $264.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

