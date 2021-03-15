Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.38 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $173.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.