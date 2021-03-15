Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.50 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

