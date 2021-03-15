Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 291 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

