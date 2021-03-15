Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209,845 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 552.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,875,000 after buying an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 250.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after buying an additional 17,038,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.51 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

