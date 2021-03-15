Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $225.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

