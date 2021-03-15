Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.27 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.