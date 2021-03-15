Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PRYMY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 31,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

