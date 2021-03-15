Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prudential were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Prudential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 20.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 24.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

