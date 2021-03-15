Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Volume of $5.88 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $5.88 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00049013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.41 or 0.00658091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,513,649,131 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

