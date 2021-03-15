Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $52,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

PTGX stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

