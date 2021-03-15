Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. 4,082,537 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

