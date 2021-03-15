Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2,495.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.