Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,656. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

