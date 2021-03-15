Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34,448.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 369,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 160,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. 426,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,695. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

