Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 81,295 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2,498.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

