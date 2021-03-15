ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 139,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Truist raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

