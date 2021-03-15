ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $26.70 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

