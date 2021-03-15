ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

