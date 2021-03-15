ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

