ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

