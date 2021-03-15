ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

