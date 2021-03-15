ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,223 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:PAR opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91.
PAR Technology Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.