ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,223 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

