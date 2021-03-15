Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 9.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.35. 1,159,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,328,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

