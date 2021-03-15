Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PRTH opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200. 88.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.
