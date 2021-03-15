Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRTH opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200. 88.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

