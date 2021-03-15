Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.67.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$116.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.82. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$118.93.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

