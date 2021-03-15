Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $620.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,778 shares of company stock valued at $823,707. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

