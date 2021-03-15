PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after buying an additional 394,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 9,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. PRA Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.