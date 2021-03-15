Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

PWCDF opened at $26.33 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

