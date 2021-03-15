Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 17.6%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 572,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 166,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

