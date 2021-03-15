POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of POSCO by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $66.98 on Monday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.