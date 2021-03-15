Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

POR traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. 38,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

