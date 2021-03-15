Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.57 ($86.55).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.97. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €77.48 ($91.15).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

