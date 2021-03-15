PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,609. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

