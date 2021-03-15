Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

