Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

