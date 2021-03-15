Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 102% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $6.98 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00665158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00035493 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

