Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

