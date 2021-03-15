Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.