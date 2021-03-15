Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

