Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.