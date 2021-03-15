Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.