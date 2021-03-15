Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in February

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the February 11th total of 1,261,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PILBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

PILBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 106,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,860. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.