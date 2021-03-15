Phantomx (PNX) Trading Up 70.6% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Phantomx token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $22,044.82 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00396026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.65 or 0.04728204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

