Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $7.82 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.