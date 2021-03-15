Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 3,888 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

