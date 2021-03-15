Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 14,799 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

