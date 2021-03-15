Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFMT opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

