Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.